Dairy trends: milk powders drag latest GDT auction
By Lorcan Allen on 19 January 2017
Tepid demand for milk powders continues to weigh on the performance of the New Zealand-based GDT index.
In the second auction of 2017, the GDT index posted a marginal gain of 0.6% thanks to increases in the average selling price of fat-filled dairy products. At Tuesday’s GDT auction, there were increases in the price of butter (+2%), cheddar (+1%) and anhydrous milk fat (+4%). However, these products account for less than a quarter of product sold on the GDT.
Milk powders, which account for 75% of volumes sold on the GDT, continue to drag the performance of the benchmark dairy index, as market demand, particularly from Chinese buyers, remains tepid throughout January.
Whole milk ...
