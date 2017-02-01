Dairy trends: NZ exports suggest China demand is strong

In last week’s paper, we saw how Chinese dairy imports had recovered by more than 20% in volume terms to 2.3bn tonnes in 2016. This was driven by strong growth in demand for infant formula (+25%) and whole milk powder (WMP +21%) in particular.

Figures released from New Zealand this week give some further indication as to the current health of Chinese demand for dairy. In December 2016, New Zealand exported close to 119,000t of whole and skim milk powder (SMP) to China, a 13% increase compared with last year.

This is the highest level that ...