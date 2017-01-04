December milk supply up marginally

Our survey of the main Irish milk processors this week shows a small percentage increase in milk supply estimates for the month of December compared to December 2015. The percentage increase we have gathered in our survey of processors shows a big range from an additional 6% in December for some co-ops in the east down to a -19% estimate for December supplies in Kerry.

Typically, December monthly milk supply is only about 2% of the annual manufacturing milk supplied in a year.

Arrabawn reports a 2% decline on December supplies while Aurivo reports a 5% decline. In west Cork, Barryroe ...