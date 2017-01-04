Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
December milk supply up marginally
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

December milk supply up marginally

By on
Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Jack Kennedy provides a milk supply round-up for the month of December.
Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Jack Kennedy provides a milk supply round-up for the month of December.

Our survey of the main Irish milk processors this week shows a small percentage increase in milk supply estimates for the month of December compared to December 2015. The percentage increase we have gathered in our survey of processors shows a big range from an additional 6% in December for some co-ops in the east down to a -19% estimate for December supplies in Kerry.

Typically, December monthly milk supply is only about 2% of the annual manufacturing milk supplied in a year.

Arrabawn reports a 2% decline on December supplies while Aurivo reports a 5% decline. In west Cork, Barryroe ...

More in Dairy
Journal+
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
News
2016 milk supply hits 6.6bn litres
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Two Schmallenberg cases found in Ireland
Breeding & health
Two Schmallenberg cases found in Ireland
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Watch: producing contract milk in east Scotland
Breeding & health
Watch: producing contract milk in east Scotland
By Jack Kennedy on 30 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
2016 in photos: July sees the harvest kick off
News
2016 in photos: July sees the harvest kick off
By Photo Desk on 20 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
Experienced Contract Rearer Available
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
View ad
TAFFEE AUCTIONS
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
View ad
TAAFFE AUCTIONS
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...
View ad

Place ad