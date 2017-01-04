December milk supply up marginally
By Jack Kennedy on 05 January 2017
Irish Farmers Journal dairy editor Jack Kennedy provides a milk supply round-up for the month of December.
Our survey of the main Irish milk processors this week shows a small percentage increase in milk supply estimates for the month of December compared to December 2015. The percentage increase we have gathered in our survey of processors shows a big range from an additional 6% in December for some co-ops in the east down to a -19% estimate for December supplies in Kerry.
Typically, December monthly milk supply is only about 2% of the annual manufacturing milk supplied in a year.
Arrabawn reports a 2% decline on December supplies while Aurivo reports a 5% decline. In west Cork, Barryroe ...
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 04 January 2017
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 30 December 2016
Related Stories
By Photo Desk on 20 December 2016
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
To rear 50-55 yearlings from 1st March to 1st November. A.I. available, Paddock ...
Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALETHURS 19/1/17 At Carnaross Mart, Kells in con...
Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL180 COWS20 SPRINGINGHEIFERSNEXT THURS...
041-9881288Co. TYRONEFIVEMILETOWNDISPERSAL80 COWSNEXT TUES 22/11/16 @...