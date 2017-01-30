Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Deer control project gets off the ground in TB-stricken Wicklow
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Deer control project gets off the ground in TB-stricken Wicklow

By on
Farmers and hunters are coming together to try to reduce the number of deer present on farmland in a notorious TB blackspot.
Farmers and hunters are coming together to try to reduce the number of deer present on farmland in a notorious TB blackspot.

The working group established by the Department of Agriculture and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, with input from the Irish Deer Management Forum (IDMF) and the Wicklow Deer Management Partnership, is due to meet this Monday evening to agree a shooting programme in the Calary area of Co Wicklow.

“The project will connect farmers who don’t have anyone shooting on their land at the moment and have a high incidence of deer and the people who normally shoot deer, to reduce deer density,” IDMF chair Judith Annett told the Irish Farmers Journal. “The present level of hunting does not seem to reduce the population,” she added. The meeting is restricted to those farmers targeted in the programme, who have been invited directly.

Once farmers and hunters have worked out an agreement, shooting can take place during the current open season until the end of February for female and antler-less deer. If farmers can prove that deer pose a threat to their business, they can apply for a special license to shoot them outside the season.

TB in 18% of deer surveyed

The Calary area has focused attention for several years because of the high incidence of TB there. A survey published in May 2015 revealed that among a cull of 103 deer there, 16% presented with various stages of bovine TB. This Monday, the IDMF released further data from the continuation of the same study, in which an additional 30 deer were culled. They bring to 18% the rate of deer testing positive for TB over the entire study.

The IDMF was established by the Department of Agriculture in 2015 and includes representatives of farmers, hunters, foresters, conservationists and Government departments. On Monday, it acknowledged farmers’ concerns about their economic future and their fears that TB levels may be similarly high elsewhere in the deer population.

However, the body warned that “levels of bovine TB in deer within the Calary area cannot be taken as representative of levels anywhere else in Ireland or even of anywhere else in Co Wicklow,” and “there is presently no conclusive evidence of a link between the strain of bovine TB in cattle and the strain in the wild deer herd”.

’Reduce deer density’

On the grounds of deer welfare, the IDMF recommended that “a programme to reduce deer density should be designed and undertaken in the Calary area in Wicklow within prescribed seasons and measures”, which is on the agenda of this Monday’s meeting.

The IDMF is also due to examine management of other forms of interaction between wild deer and humans this year, including:

  • Deer grazing spring pastures that have been set aside for cattle and sheep.
  • Damage to farm crops and forest and woodland plantations.
  • Damage to some nature reserves.
  • Road traffic collisions.

    • Read more

    Farms decimated by TB along Galway motorway site

    Full coverage: bovine TB

    More in News
    Free
    Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline extended
    News
    Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline extended
    By Thomas Hubert on 30 January 2017
    Journal+
    LIC bull contract dispute rumbles on
    News
    LIC bull contract dispute rumbles on
    By Jack Kennedy on 30 January 2017
    Free
    Fifth case of bird flu in wild swan in Co Roscommon
    News
    Fifth case of bird flu in wild swan in Co Roscommon
    By Thomas Hubert on 30 January 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Stone Crushing & Land Clearance
    Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
    View ad
    Wireless & Wired PTZ
    Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
    View ad
    HAWK WIRELESS CALVING CAMERA SYSTEM
    200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...
    View ad
    Sawdust
    Clean white sawdust ideal for cubicles in large and small bags also cubicle lime...
    View ad
    Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
    If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
    View ad

    Place ad