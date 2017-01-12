Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
‘Direct payments under attack’ – McGuinness
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

‘Direct payments under attack’ – McGuinness

By on
Issues inside and outside the farm gate will result in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) looking very different to the one in place today, according to Ireland MEP Mairead McGuinness.
Issues inside and outside the farm gate will result in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) looking very different to the one in place today, according to Ireland MEP Mairead McGuinness.

Speaking this week, McGuiness said issues such as budgetary and environmental pressures, as well as Brexit and farmer frustration with the existing CAP, will result in a different landscape post-2020.

“Direct per-hectare payments are under attack. Some experts regard them as badly focused, inequitable and inefficient as a means to support farm incomes and to deliver environmental objectives.

“In addition, there are calls for more measures to target market volatility and in the absence of additional money for the CAP then these measures can only be funded through the existing pool of CAP money,” McGuinness said.

She added while criticism of the CAP and how payments are delivered is growing, there is also a realisation that cutting payments drastically in a short timeframe would not be acceptable.

“What we may be looking at is a change to the current system over time and not overnight.”

The debate on the next CAP has commenced in Europe with experts and politicians starting to piece together the shape of the next CAP which must be in place for 2020.

There is deep frustration with the greening measures from farmers and environmentalists

McGuinness, who also serves as vice-president of the European Parliament, said she is concerned how more of focus on the environment will be delivered for farmers.

“There is deep frustration with the greening measures from farmers and environmentalists. Among farmers, there is anger about the overly bureaucratic nature of the measures, which many of us warned about during the reform process.

’We need farmers to produce food’

“The CAP debate is now under way and I believe it is time for a less divisive debate between farmers and environmentalists. We need farmers who are on the ground to produce food and to manage our environment, but they need support, policy certainty and a marketplace, which ensures they are adequately rewarded,” said McGuinness.

Read more

2017 most uncertain year for CAP and farming

More in News
Free
In pictures: snowy new year
News
In pictures: snowy new year
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA
News
Regional veterinary labs a vital support for farmers - IFA
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 12 January 2017
Free
Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high
News
Ornua PPI reaches 19-month high
By Patrick Donohoe on 12 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Low milk and beef prices cost farmers €100m last year
News
Low milk and beef prices cost farmers €100m last year
By Caitríona Murphy on 10 January 2017
Journal+
IT woes hit Scottish farmers in the pocket
Dealer
IT woes hit Scottish farmers in the pocket
By The Dealer on 09 January 2017
Journal+
Two candidates in Macra race
News
Two candidates in Macra race
By Patrick Donohoe on 10 January 2017
farm hand services
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker calving experience Pigs.tur...
View ad
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad

Place ad