Calving is certainly the most stressful time of the dairy cow cycle. It all starts with dry cow management.

Getting the dry period right can help towards easier calving, improved milk yield and better fertility. Getting it wrong can lead to many health issues such as milk fever, retained placentas and metritis (white discharge). All of these issues represent significant costs for dairy farmers.

The costs of these issues are what truly impact on herd profitability and should be the main consideration when choosing the quality of mineral or feed for dry cows. Given the absolute priority that dairy farmers must give to their dry cow management procedures, Alltech has embarked on a proactive campaign to ensure that milk producers don’t compromise on dry cow immunity and receive the advice they need to ensure their cows’ nutritional needs are met in full, prior to calving.

The following are three key management areas that can help to maintain an excellent dry cow programme.

1. Body condition score (BCS)

In order for a dairy cow to produce to her genetic potential, she must have adequate body stores from which to draw on during early lactation. Ideally, a cow should be calving down with a BCS between 3 and 3.25. Cows calving down below a BCS of 3 tend to have poorer conception rates and fertility and are more prone to disease. Cows calving down with a BCS greater than 3.25 have reduced appetites in the critical two weeks before calving and in the early lactation period, which leads to fatty liver syndrome and other health issues. The dry period should be used to maintain body condition while late lactation is the optimum time to replenish body reserves by feeding thin cows extra concentrate.

2. Feeding the dry cow

The nutrition and feeding of the dry cow is probably the most important part of dry cow management. The objective is to provide a feed that meets the cows’ energy, protein and dry matter intake (DMI) requirements for the far-off dry period and the close-up dry period. The energy requirements of a dry cow depends on the stage of pregnancy, in the last month of pregnancy the energy requirements increase as the calf gets bigger and the cow consumes less. In the last month, the cow needs approximately 8.5 UFL of energy.

When housing dry cows, the diet can be divided into two components, the forage and the concentrate.

It is important to realise that a cow will consume 12-13kgs of DMI at dry-off but will only be able to consume 10-11kgs of DMI in the final 21 days before calving. As mentioned previously, her energy and protein needs also increase in these final 21 days before calving and unless they are met, the cow will go into negative energy balance. That’s why it is important to avoid energy deficits in the final 21 days before calving. Feeding appropriate concentrates at this time will also help the rumen adapt to higher concentrate levels if that is the plan post-calving.

3. Mineral supplementation

Over the last number of years, Alltech has completed hundreds of silage mineral analysis and it is evident that there are significant levels of deficiency in copper, zinc and particularly selenium throughout Ireland. It is critically important to feed a well-balanced mineral to dry cows as deficiencies in selenium, vitamin E, magnesium, copper and zinc can weaken the immune system and leave the cow susceptible to metabolic issues, particularly during the stressful calving period.

There are numerous published research reports, from global research institutes, demonstrating the critical role of trace elements where dry cow nutrition is concerned. These elements include zinc, copper, manganese and selenium. However, offering these minerals in their standard inorganic form, such as copper sulphate or zinc oxide will have little effect due to the low absorption levels by the cow. Research has proven that feeding these trace minerals in their organic form of BIOPLEX® copper and zinc and SEL-PLEX®, an organic form of selenium, leads to these minerals being better absorbed, stored and utilised by the animal. This builds the cow’s immune system and lowers the risk factors associated with difficult calvings and retained placenta.

Using proven technologies as part of a dry cow nutrition programme generates a greater return on investment, benefiting both cow performance and farm profitability. Many farmers across Ireland are now experiencing positive responses in their herd by taking this approach and ensuring BIOPLEX and SEL-PLEX are included in their dry cow mineral pre-mix.

