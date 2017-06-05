Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Electronic tagging for repeat criminal offenders - TD
Register below to read seven Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Electronic tagging for repeat criminal offenders - TD

By on
Rural TD Mattie McGrath is calling for criminals to be tagged and tracked in the battle against rural crime.
Rural TD Mattie McGrath is calling for criminals to be tagged and tracked in the battle against rural crime.

To continue reading this article please sign in here

Never registered before? Register now to read 7 Member articles for free here

More in News
Member
Listen: fire brigade called to 200 farmyard shed fires every year
News
Listen: fire brigade called to 200 farmyard shed fires every year
By Caitríona Murphy on 02 June 2017
Weekly weather: wet and unsettled week ahead
News
Weekly weather: wet and unsettled week ahead
By Patrick Donohoe on 05 June 2017
Wexford woman crowned Blue Jean Country Queen
News
Wexford woman crowned Blue Jean Country Queen
By Odile Evans on 05 June 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Keeping cash in the house is rewarding travelling gangs – garda warning
News
Keeping cash in the house is rewarding travelling gangs – garda warning
By Caitríona Murphy on 01 June 2017
Trailer and sheep gates stolen from Co Kildare yard
News
Trailer and sheep gates stolen from Co Kildare yard
By Thomas Hubert on 30 May 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm accident, Charolais sale and GLAS
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: farm accident, Charolais sale and GLAS
By Patrick Donohoe on 28 May 2017
Feral Pigeon & Rabbit Control
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
View ad
Clearance of quality ladies designer wear, shoes, vintage China and furniture and lamps. Various prices but very reasonable.
Call / text for add it info and more photos. NO CALLER ID calls will be answered...
View ad
Rollover Hoof Trimming Service
West Cork, North Cork, Limerick & Clare.Contact Inspect 4...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad

Place ad