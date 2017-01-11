Environment: take care agitating slurry
By Peter Varley on 12 January 2017
With the prohibited slurry spreading period starting to lift, farmers should be on their guard for the dangers associated with slurry gas.
More in Beef
By Adam Woods on 11 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 10 January 2017
By Paul Mooney on 04 January 2017
By Patrick Donohoe on 02 January 2017
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...