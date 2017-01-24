Exceptional winter growth in Wexford

It’s a testament to the grass-based system that not much has changed in terms of policy around managing grass in spring since the last series of walks 12 months ago. The ultimate objective of managing grass in spring is to grow lots of it, feed lots of it and set the farm up to grow lots of it over the coming year.

Michael Doran’s 80ha milking block in Duncormick, Co Wexford, is split in two, with 52ha around the milking parlour and 28ha 300m up a public road. The Dorans plan to milk 230 cows this year, with the 52ha used ...