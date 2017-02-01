Fair Deal costs of €1,300/month, crippling for a 30ac farm
By Thomas Hubert on 02 February 2017
A Fianna Fáil bill on home care has again put the spotlight on the Fair Deal scheme, which imposes unmanageable nursing home charges on many farming families.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
By Pat O'Toole on 01 February 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 30 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 27 January 2017
Our Services HIGH PRESSURE POWER WASHING SLATTED SHED ...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...