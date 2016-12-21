Watch: faith in the future at Glencairn

-
Prayer time at St Mary's Abbey. Glencairn is the only Cistercian monastery for women in Ireland, located in the Blackwater Valley, Co Waterford.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan
Sr. Anglea Finnegan, left, and Sr. Fiachra Nutty, enjoying a walk at St Mary's.
Prayer time includes enjoying the nature that surrounds the nuns at St Mary's Abbey, Glencairn.
Prayer time at St Mary's Abbey, Glencairn.
Prayer time at St Mary's Abbey.
Sr. Fiachra Nutty at St Mary's Abbey.
Members of St Mary's Abbey, Glencairn choir, preparing for Christmas ceremonies at the abbey.
Restoration and rebuilding work combined at the guest rooms at St Mary’s Abbey, Glencairn, Co Waterford.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan
A busy time of year for Sr. Maria Brosnan, left, and Sr. Mairead McDonagh.
Sr. Lily Scullion, is the main farmer at St. Mary’s Abbey.
Sr. Lily Scullion is the main farmer at St. Mary’s Abbey, Glencairn. The monastery installed an environmental and fuel efficent Axe Biotech straw boiler to heat the building and living quarters. Three bails a day usually heats the monastery, as the nuns rise at 3.45am each morning.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan.
Sr. Liz Deasy tending to the sucklers at St Mary's Abbey, Glencairn.
St Mary's Abbey, Glencairn, is the only Cistercian monastery for women in Ireland. The monastery is located in the Blackwater Valley, Co Waterford. Sr Michelle Miller, left, and Sr. Sarah Branigan, overseeing the restoration project from the old living section of the monastery.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan
The newly refurshed living quarters.
Mother Marie Fahy, Abbess of Glencairn Abbey.
Time for contemplation... Sr Michelle Miller finding a quiet time in the new refectory at St Mary’s Abbey.
Sr. Angela Finnegan, left, and Sr. Liz Deasy, in the new refurbished living quarters.
Shadows on the wall.
Sr. Angela Finnegan, left, and Sr. Liz Deasy.
Sr. Michelle Miller, left, and Sr. Sarah Branigan.