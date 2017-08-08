Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farm Profit Programme: growing their way to success
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Farm Profit Programme: growing their way to success

By on
The Duguids at Mains of Cranna are focusing on growing and utilising more grass on the farm.
The Duguids at Mains of Cranna are focusing on growing and utilising more grass on the farm.

The Duguid family farm 164ha just outside Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire. They run a 150 cow herd and a 230 ewe flock. Cow type is a mixture of Simmental and Salers cross. They ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in More
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
World
UK contractor invoices DEFRA for hedge-cutting loss
By Thomas Hubert on 08 August 2017
Advanced payments to be issued to NI farmers in October
Northern Ireland
Advanced payments to be issued to NI farmers in October
By Peter McCann on 07 August 2017
Member
Simmental success at Fermanagh County show
Pedigree
Simmental success at Fermanagh County show
By Shane Murphy on 04 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
New sales person for Pöttinger Ireland
News
New sales person for Pöttinger Ireland
By on 01 August 2017
Investing in the future - today
Scotland
Investing in the future - today
By Declan Marren on 22 July 2017
Member
In pictures: lessons learned in six years as a BETTER sheep farmer
News
In pictures: lessons learned in six years as a BETTER sheep farmer
By Barry Cassidy on 28 July 2017
Record LPs in good condition wanted for cash.
Honest & reputable! Beatles, Stones, Led Zep, U2, Cure etc. No classical or easy...
View ad
MOLE DRAINERS
/sub soilers/pipe layers- single and twin leg. Also gravel mole ploughs. Deliver...
View ad
00 new holland tl 90 4600hrs
mint condition ...
View ad
Excellent solution for Covering your Silage pit
with our heavy duty Silage rings nationwide delivery Riverstick industries...
View ad
Single Room Accommodation
Single Room Accommodation available for female students. Fully bed & board....
View ad

Place ad