Farmer loses BDGP appeal after calves were not registered on time

By on
A farmer in the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) lost his appeal against the Department of Agriculture for a penalty imposed after seven calves were not registered on time.
A requirement of the scheme is to have calves born in the herd registered within 27 days of their birth.

A requirement of the scheme is to have calves born in the herd registered within 27 days of their birth.

The Department imposed a penalty as seven of the calves born in the farmers herd were not registered within the timeline.

However, the form to register the calves was signed on time, but was not received in the Department’s Registration Agency until after the deadline.

The farmer stated that he had posted the forms on time, but had no evidence of the postage.

The farmer lost the appeal decision after the appeals officer found that the terms and conditions for the BDGP state that it is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the registration is received by the Department within the specified timeline.

As there was not any evidence of proof of postage, the appeals officer could not overturn the decision made by the Department.

Appeals fell in 2016

The number of farmers appealing decisions made by the Department of Agriculture fell in 2016, with most complaints related to agri-environmental schemes and inspections.

The Agricultural Appeals Office received 598 appeals in 2016, down 3.5% on the previous year, its new annual report shows. This is the lowest number of appeals received in eight years. The highest number of appeals came from Co Galway (81), followed by Co Mayo (60).

