Farmer who shot dog on hunt called neighbours "British bastards"
By Contributor on 01 February 2017
A farmer who shot a dog with an unregistered shotgun called neighbours on a hunt “British bastards”, a court has heard.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 01 February 2017
By Paul Mooney on 01 February 2017
Related Stories
Our Services HIGH PRESSURE POWER WASHING SLATTED SHED ...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...