Farmer writes: challenging the January fad diets
By Harold Kingston on 15 January 2017
As the country embarks on its annual post-Christmas healthy eating agenda, Harold Kingston challenges the idea of vegan and dairy-free diets.
The start of January and the whole country decides to make a fresh start. Most of it revolves around reducing the effects of overeating at Christmas. There is a huge increase in gym memberships and every diet plan under the sun gets tried.
Just as Christmas was big business for the retailers, the dieting is big business for a raft of personal trainers and nutritionists.
I wish them all, customers and businesses, the best of luck.
The word “healthy” needs to come with a health warning
Where I do have a difficulty though is where a business deliberately tries to ...
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 15 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 14 January 2017
By John Boylan on 15 January 2017
Related Stories
By Ciarán Lenehan on 13 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 11 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...