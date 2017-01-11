Farmer writes: frustration with the Knowledge Transfer scheme

Last week, we scanned the ewes that were artificially inseminated here as part of the Sheep Ireland Central Progeny Testing (CPT) programme.

The results are back slightly on last year with a scan of 1.82 lambs per ewe put to AI, compared with 1.9 previously. This result is only taking into account those that held to AI, approximately 80%, with any that repeated being scanned later this month with the ewe lambs.

The biggest issue seems to be the 6% of ewes which don’t hold to service and show no signs of having cycled afterwards for the rams to pick ...