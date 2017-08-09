Farmer Writes: mixing Angus into the herd
By Trevor Boland on 09 August 2017
Trevor Boland explains the benefits of using Angus sires in his herd for the first time.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 09 August 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 August 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 31 July 2017
By Contributor on 17 July 2017
By Kieran Sullivan on 24 July 2017
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...
Kill Agricultural Services LtdMain Case IH dealers for Co Waterford and Sout...