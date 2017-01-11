Sign in to your account
Farmer writes: nature has been good but markets must follow

By Contributor on
Felipe Anguita is a dairy farmer managing a 1,000-cow operation in Paillaco and Rio Bueno in the south of Chile.
Felipe Anguita is a dairy farmer managing a 1,000-cow operation in Paillaco and Rio Bueno in the south of Chile.

Nature has been good. Really good actually. The past year was definitely one of the best years (at least since I have been dairy farming) in terms of rainfall and grass growth rates. A very mild and easy winter followed by a rainy and extended spring. This has allowed dairy farmers to have very high yields of silage during the spring and also allowed them to extend the benefits of an ‘eternal spring’, which in the south of Chile means extending the possibility to produce more milk on grass.

But abundance is also a challenge to manage properly. High grass ...

