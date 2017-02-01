Farmer Writes: operation calving

Calving is well under way on the farm this week with over 70 calved and numbers climbing daily.

We were out with small numbers of fresh cows day and night for the last two weeks. They were doing little or no damage, but with weather taking a step backwards over the last few days, we will need to manage this a bit more over the coming weeks.

We will move to on-off grazing when necessary and the cows will probably spend a bit more time on cubicles if the weather gets much worse.

We spread 30 units of urea across ...