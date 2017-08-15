Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmer Writes: planning is vital when you get hit with a bombshell
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Farmer Writes: planning is vital when you get hit with a bombshell

By on
It is always important to make plans. It is even more important to have a plan B if plan A runs into trouble, writes Harold Kingston.
It is always important to make plans. It is even more important to have a plan B if plan A runs into trouble, writes Harold Kingston.

Last spring I had no intension of holding on to any calf that wasn’t a Friesian heifer for longer than three weeks. Then I got called for a ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
UK seeks temporary customs union post-Brexit
News
UK seeks temporary customs union post-Brexit
By Anthony Jordan on 15 August 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rain clearing and cattle markets
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: rain clearing and cattle markets
By Thomas Hubert on 14 August 2017
Member
Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential
Dealer
Executive job to be advertised – ability to deal with angry farmers essential
By The Dealer on 14 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Farmer Writes: I'm addicted to WD40
Dealer
Farmer Writes: I'm addicted to WD40
By Gerald Potterton on 07 August 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: choosing replacement ewes by data
News
Farmer Writes: choosing replacement ewes by data
By Brian Nicholson on 06 August 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: mixing Angus into the herd
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: mixing Angus into the herd
By Trevor Boland on 09 August 2017
2006 Mitsubishi Pajero Jeep
3.2 LWB, COMMERICAL JEEP 169,000kms, justed tested 12 months test. €4000...
View ad
Pajero 3.2
Pajero 3.2 . Grand tidy jeep . No hard work done Call for more info . 0860465306...
View ad
Farm assist available
Available for milking, rearing calves, machinery work, fencing etc. 6 yrs previo...
View ad
2008 CASE IH MAXXUM 115 C/W LRX1120 S/L P/L
VAT INVOICE6 CYLINDER3220 HRS16 X 16420 X 520 TYRESCAB SUSPE...
View ad
Belmac 2500 Tanker
Belmac 2500 Slurry Tanker2008  MachineVery good condition Phone fo...
View ad

Place ad