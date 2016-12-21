Farmer Writes: the cows work for you, not you work for the cows
By Tommy Moyles on 22 December 2016
Tommy Moyles got out the calculator as well as the vaccination needle this week. Has the Bord Bia Quality Assurance payment been working for him?
The muggy weather saw a few snotty noses and bouts of coughing among some of the weanlings and myself. This provided a test for the pneumonia vaccines and they seem to have come through it. Vaccines are a super form of insurance and, while an added cost, they provide protection from disease and peace of mind during a busy calving season.
Between now and calving, cows will receive three different vaccines – BVD, pneumonia and rotavirus. The latter two vaccines are required to pass on immunity to the calf, so are required close to calving.
I have no issue putting ...
