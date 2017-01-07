Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farmer writes: too much to do at the same time does not work
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Farmer writes: too much to do at the same time does not work

By on
Between building a new milking parlour and keeping up with a full winter work schedule, English-based farmer writer Joe Collingborn is concerned that his herd is being neglected.
Between building a new milking parlour and keeping up with a full winter work schedule, English-based farmer writer Joe Collingborn is concerned that his herd is being neglected.

Having elected to do the building work for the new parlour and collecting yard ourselves, we are finding progress slow, particularly now all the cattle are housed and a full winter work schedule is under way. The main problem is that in concentrating on the building works, we have taken our eye off the ball with our herd.

We started feeding big bale silage while the cows were still at grass, and opened the clamp once they were housed. Unfortunately, we were not quick enough to spot poor performance on the winter ration. Silage intakes were poor, creating poor rumen ...

More in News
Free
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
News
Facebook campaign missing dog 'shot by farmer'
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
World
Watch: third bird flu case in farmed flocks confirmed in Britain
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Free
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
News
2017 'most uncertain' year for CAP and farming – McGuinness
By Thomas Hubert on 07 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Seventy sign up to LacPatrick fixed-price scheme
Northern Ireland
Seventy sign up to LacPatrick fixed-price scheme
By Kieran Mailey on 04 January 2017
Journal+
Valio goes lactose free in China
International
Valio goes lactose free in China
By Lorcan Allen on 15 December 2016
Free
Watch: milking cows on a hoverboard
News
Watch: milking cows on a hoverboard
By Caitriona Murphy on 03 January 2017
Grass Nuts Alfalfa Straw Pellets Beet Pulp
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...
View ad

Place ad