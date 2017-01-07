Farmer writes: too much to do at the same time does not work
By Joe Collingborn on 07 January 2017
Between building a new milking parlour and keeping up with a full winter work schedule, English-based farmer writer Joe Collingborn is concerned that his herd is being neglected.
Having elected to do the building work for the new parlour and collecting yard ourselves, we are finding progress slow, particularly now all the cattle are housed and a full winter work schedule is under way. The main problem is that in concentrating on the building works, we have taken our eye off the ball with our herd.
We started feeding big bale silage while the cows were still at grass, and opened the clamp once they were housed. Unfortunately, we were not quick enough to spot poor performance on the winter ration. Silage intakes were poor, creating poor rumen ...
