Farmer writes: women's voices not the only ones missing
By Kieran Sullivan on 25 January 2017
Few women are involved in the IFA, writes Kieran Sullivan, but plenty of other voices are also missing around the table.
Every year in the runup to Christmas, we get a free calendar from the company which supplies our home heating oil. It’s one of those with small pages you tear off each day and each page gives you a historic fact and a piece of wisdom. The so-called wisdom can be hit-and-miss but one saying that has stuck in my mind is ‘‘Constructive disagreement is a sign of progress’’.
In other words, there’s no progress made if everyone just nods their head like a frisky horse and agrees all the time.
Despite all the talk of restructuring, farmers on the ...
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 25 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 25 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 25 January 2017
Related Stories
By Odile Evans on 20 January 2017
By Caitríona Murphy on 18 January 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 18 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Nationwide deliverywww.strawpellets.ie...