Farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than others
Farmers 10 times more likely to die at work than others

By on
Workplace accident statistics worsened last year in agriculture after an improvement in 2015, the latest annual report from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) shows.
Twenty people lost their lives on farms in 2016 and one person in forestry. One of the fatalities was a child and all others were at work. There were two more deaths on Irish farms last year than in 2015.

For every 100,000 workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing, there were 21 workplace deaths last year – exactly 10 times as many as in the general population. The next most dangerous occupation is construction, with under seven deaths for every 100,000 workers.

“Most of the fatal accidents in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector happened to workers in the older age groups,” the HSA noted, with 10 deaths among people aged 65 or older.

Injuries

There were 41 injuries resulting in at least one day’s work being lost for every 1,000 workers in agriculture, forestry and fishing in 2015 – more than twice the nationwide rate of 19 injuries for 1,000 workers.

By contrast, farmers suffered less from work-related illnesses, with only 11 out of 1,000 workers affected in 2015 in this industry against a national average of 21 out of 1,000 workers. Only administrative workers presented a lower incidence of work-related illnesses – a dramatic change since 2014, when farming had the highest illness rate.

Inspections

The HSA conducted 2,151 farm inspections and 67 investigations last year. The inspectors’ findings in key safety areas were as follows:

  • 87% of farms had a safe play area for children.
  • 86% addressed the involvement of elderly farmers in farming activity.
  • 69% had safe facilities for calving.
  • 65% had safe slurry handling facilities.
  • Tractor handbrakes were serviced in 71% of cases.
  • PTO guards were in place in 54% of cases.

    • Read more

    Full coverage: farm safety

