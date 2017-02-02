Sign in to your account
Farmers and hunters meet to agree deer control in Co Wicklow

By on
All parties are coming together to address deer overpopulation in the Calary TB blackspot.
All parties are coming together to address deer overpopulation in the Calary TB blackspot.
