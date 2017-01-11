Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
By Caitríona Murphy on 12 January 2017
Farmers lost €150m due to sterling fall as agri-food exports fell by €570m following the Brexit vote.
More in News
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 11 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 10 January 2017
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...