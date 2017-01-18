Farmers have ordered 1.4m tag sets
By Paul Mooney on 19 January 2017
Ordering on par with last year and so far most farmers have stuck with Mullinahone co-op.
More in News
By Odile Evans on 19 January 2017
By Ciarán Lenehan on 19 January 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 18 January 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 10 January 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 11 January 2017
By Farmers Journal on 09 January 2017
FREE Cherry Blossom Tree with GLAS order.Buy online at clarenbridgegardencent...
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
farm hand services Tipperary ...relief milker.calving.Pigs.turkeys.chicken e...
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...