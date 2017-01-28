Farmers need to be involved in antimicrobial use strategy

The two bodies have said that antimicrobials in animals should be reduced to the minimum that is necessary to treat infectious diseases.

In a joint statement on antimicrobial use in animals, the EFSA and EMA have said that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the issue of antimicrobial resistance.

A rethink is needed on the use of antimicrobials in livestock systems as antimicrobial resistance (AMR) continues to be a pressing public health issue, according to the European Food Safety Authority and the European Medicines Agency.

In a joint statement, ahead of a report being published in February on the levels of AMR in the EU, the two bodies have said that there is no one-size-fits-all model to reducing the levels of antimicrobial use in animals.

The EFSA and EMA have said that a successful strategy must follow an integrated approach which takes into account local livestock production systems and involves all relevant stakeholders from governments to farmers.

“There are only a few new antibiotics in the development pipeline, hence those already available need to be used responsibly, both in humans and animals,” said professor Guido Rasi, EMA’s executive director.

The two bodies have said that antimicrobials in animals should be reduced to the minimum that is necessary to treat infectious diseases and that only in exceptional circumstances should antimicrobials be used to prevent diseases.

Increasing the use of alternatives to antimicrobials has been suggested by EFSA and EMA, such as vaccines, probiotics, prebiotics, bacteriophages and organic acids.

