Farmyard fire under investigation in Co Laois
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire in an agricultural shed on the Offaly-Laois border overnight.
Gardaí told the Irish Farmers Journal that they were investigating potential criminal damage after the fire caused extensive damage to the shed at Quarrymount, Killeigh on Friday night.
Emergency services were called to the scene after 10pm and the investigation will determine whether the blaze was malicious or not.
Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.
Portlaoise garda station can be contacted with information about the incident on 057-867 4100.
Separately, gardaí in Co Meath have been investigating a fire in a barley field last weekend.
More in News
By Thomas Hubert on 05 August 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 04 August 2017
Related Stories
By Barry Cassidy on 20 July 2017
By Thomas Hubert on 28 July 2017
By Odile Evans on 11 July 2017
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
25"84"44...