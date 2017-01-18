Listen: Fianna Fáil calls for €5m crisis tillage fund
Speaking outside of Leinster House on Wednesday morning, Fianna Fáil’s Agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue was confident that his Private Members motion will be passed in the Dáil.
The motion proposes a tillage crisis fund of €5m to assist the couple of hundred farmers along the south coastline and in western counties who suffered devastating crop losses in the 2016 harvest.
“Considering there was a €86million underspend in the Department of Agriculture’s 2016 budget, on top of the large underspend arising from Rural Development Programme (RDP) Schemes, the Minister has the money to establish a crisis fund for the hundreds of tillage farmers whose crop was badly impacted or destroyed in 2016," McConalogue said.
“Specialised compensation schemes have been set up in the past - the Aid Scheme for Potato and Vegetable Crops damaged by Frost was introduced in 2010 and sets a precedent for compensating farmers who saw their crops destroyed."
.@fiannafailparty calling for a tillage crisis fund ahead of a farmer protest later today @LeinsterHouse #harvest2016 pic.twitter.com/NGwGoq9Tuq— Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) January 18, 2017
Commissioner Phil Hogan has said any such underspend would not be eligible for such a purpose.
However, even if the motion passes, McConalogue stated that he expects resistance within the Department of Agriculture. He cited the precedent of a similar fund created in 2010 to assist vegetable growers who suffered catastrophic losses during the month-long freeze that winter.
The motion will be debated in the Dáil this afternoon, with an IFA led farmer protest at the gates of Leinster House adding pressure on the minority Government, who rely on the support of Fianna Fáil to govern.
The Fianna Fail motion
That Dáil Éireann notes:
The Fianna Fail motion calls on the Government to: