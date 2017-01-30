Sign in to your account
Fifth case of bird flu in wild swan in Co Roscommon
Fifth case of bird flu in wild swan in Co Roscommon

By on
The Department has confirmed a case of the H5N8 strain of bird flu in Ballinturley, Co Roscommon.
The outbreak was confirmed in a whooper swan found on 19 January.

The outbreak was confirmed in a whooper swan found on 19 January.

This is the third case of infection in whooper swans since the beginning of the year, with previous cases identified in Co Tipperary and Co Leitrim.

This comes as outbreaks continue to develop in Britain, with two cases confirmed in connected pheasant farms in Lincolnshire, England, in the past week.

Precaution measures, including the obligation to house all farmed birds and segregate them from wild birds, remain in place across the island of Ireland.

Full coverage: bird flu

