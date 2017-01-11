Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Fifth tranche of TAMS II closes Friday
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Fifth tranche of TAMS II closes Friday

By on
The current tranche of TAMS II closes for applications this Friday, with the sixth tranche to open subsequently for another three months.
The current tranche of TAMS II closes for applications this Friday, with the sixth tranche to open subsequently for another three months.
More in News
Journal+
All farmers get into GLAS III
News
All farmers get into GLAS III
By Patrick Donohoe on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
News
Farmers bear brunt of Brexit cost
By Caitríona Murphy on 11 January 2017
Journal+
Nitrogen prices spiking
News
Nitrogen prices spiking
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Questions answered on TAMS II
Dairy Equipment
Questions answered on TAMS II
By Peter Varley on 10 January 2017
Journal+
Extending existing sheds an option for farmers
Buildings
Extending existing sheds an option for farmers
By on 05 January 2017
Journal+
Sheep farming management notes
Management
Sheep farming management notes
By Darren Carty on 11 January 2017
Magnum Fodder Beet
Armer pulled, loaded ex yard. ...
View ad
Payroll and Bookkeeping Cork
Are you a farmer or small farming company in the Cork area? Do you need to sor...
View ad
Single, Separated, Divorced or Widowed?
If you're looking for a genuine relationship call Intro, Ireland's Nationwide da...
View ad
Hay for Sale
250 bales of good quality hay. Enfield area. Saved w/c 18 July. Has balers choi...
View ad
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad

Place ad