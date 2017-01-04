Fleckvieh bulls sell to £400
By Kieran Mailey on 05 January 2017
The show and sale of Fleckvieh bull calves saw a top price of £400 on two separate occasions.
More in More
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By David Wright on 04 January 2017
By Peter McCann on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Nathan Tuffy on 04 January 2017
Kuhn Axis 30.1 Quatron eAutomatic variable flow rateLights, cover and bord...
Opportunity for profitable enterprise, all equipment to incubate/rear pheasants ...
Very good conditionOur ref: M539tv.Please call for further information....
* Mounted Topper Mower.* Good condition.Our ref: M387t.Please...
* Hydraulic flotation* Centre pivot* Fully serviced & ready to go....