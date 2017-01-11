Food exports: the mirage of international markets
By Eoin Lowry on 11 January 2017
Exports to non-EU markets reached a record €3.5bn in 2016, according to Bord Bia. Eoin Lowry takes a closer look at what these export figures actually represent.
