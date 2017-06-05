Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Forestry 'one of many factors' driving land prices – Creed
Register below to read seven Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Forestry 'one of many factors' driving land prices – Creed

By on
The role of forestry development in rising land prices came up in the Dáil last week.
The role of forestry development in rising land prices came up in the Dáil last week.

Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue TD asked Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed whether greater demand for land suitable for afforestation was driving up the price of land in some areas, and the consequences for young farmers trying to access land.

“Forestry may be one of many factors which can influence movements in land prices,” Minister Creed replied. He cited other factors including regional variations in supply and demand and individual circumstances including the sale of land seen as marginal for agriculture and restructuring of farm holdings following retirement, death or inheritance.

Complexity

“The perceived link between afforestation grants, premium rates and movement in land prices overlooks the complexity that exists within the land market,” the minister said, arguing that non-farmer investors do not account for a significant portion of new forestry planting – “although it is increasing”.

“For farmers, forestry offers a viable alternative enterprise which allows them to diversify their income stream away from volatile agricultural markets and towards the more stable timber market and for this reason the supports offered by the State are very much welcomed,” Minister Creed added.

Read more

Listen: forestry issue raises anger in Co Leitrim

More in News
Member
Listen: fire brigade called to 200 farmyard shed fires every year
News
Listen: fire brigade called to 200 farmyard shed fires every year
By Caitríona Murphy on 02 June 2017
Weekly weather: wet and unsettled week ahead
News
Weekly weather: wet and unsettled week ahead
By Patrick Donohoe on 05 June 2017
Wexford woman crowned Blue Jean Country Queen
News
Wexford woman crowned Blue Jean Country Queen
By Odile Evans on 05 June 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
€25m KT underspend projected
Schemes
€25m KT underspend projected
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
Ombudsman rules in forester’s favour after Department changed mind on grant
News
Ombudsman rules in forester’s favour after Department changed mind on grant
By Amy Forde on 02 June 2017
Two consignments of Brazilian meat rejected
World
Two consignments of Brazilian meat rejected
By Thomas Hubert on 03 June 2017
Feral Pigeon & Rabbit Control
Experienced operators, references available. Call for details....
View ad
Clearance of quality ladies designer wear, shoes, vintage China and furniture and lamps. Various prices but very reasonable.
Call / text for add it info and more photos. NO CALLER ID calls will be answered...
View ad
Rollover Hoof Trimming Service
West Cork, North Cork, Limerick & Clare.Contact Inspect 4...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural and residential doors. Call Pat for a free quote 029 6...
View ad
A.T Garage doors
All types of agricultural roller doors. Grant approved....
View ad

Place ad