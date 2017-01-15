French milk supply falls to seven-year low
By Lorcan Allen on 15 January 2017
The EU’s milk reduction payment, along with the top-up available from the French government, is certainly helping cut milk supply from France’s dairy farms
French milk production fell to its lowest point in seven years for the month of November according to new figures from Eurostat. French milk collections for November totalled just over 1.8bn litres, a near 8% decline compared with the same month last year.
French milk collections for the six-month period from June to November equated to 11.2bn litres, which is 5% below the 11.8bn litres collected from French dairy farmers in the same period last year. Cumulative milk production in France from January to November 2016 was just under 22bn litres. This is more than 2% lower, or 400m litres ...
