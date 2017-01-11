Starting from scratch at the Positive Farmers conference
By Aidan Brennan on 11 January 2017
Managing financial risk, finding out your optimum stocking rate and starting up a farm business from scratch were the highlights of the first day of the Positive Farmers Conference.
Seamus Quigley, who has dairy farms in Galway and Tadhg Buckley from AIB spoke about the importance of financial budgeting and cash flow management to mitigate the risks of cash shortages and milk price fluctuations.
Earlier in the morning, Kevin Lane, CEO of Ornua said that he expects a milk price in excess of 30c/l in 2017.
Listen to “Forecast of 30c/l for Irish dairy farmers in 2017” on Spreaker.
Optimum stocking rate and calving date
Brendan Horan from Teagasc Moorepark presented a paper on the optimum stocking rate and calving date for Irish ...
More in Dairy
By Lorcan Allen on 11 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 11 January 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 11 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 09 January 2017
By Justin McCarthy on 11 January 2017
By John Boylan on 11 January 2017
High Fat & Protein. Valuable calves. www.celticsires.ie ...
041-9881288Co. MEATHCARNAROSS DAIRY SALE115 FRESH CALVEDHEIFERS & ...
fit for service. Dams to over 12,000L. www.celticsires.ie ...
Rechargeable Headlights, ideal for calving at night....
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...