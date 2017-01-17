Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Fresh bird flu outbreak in UK commercial turkey flock
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Fresh bird flu outbreak in UK commercial turkey flock

By on
The avian influenza epidemic remains active in Britain, with another poultry farm hit by the H5N8 virus, while it continues to spread on the continent.
The avian influenza epidemic remains active in Britain, with another poultry farm hit by the H5N8 virus, while it continues to spread on the continent.

The British authorities confirmed the latest outbreak on Monday at a 6,000 turkey farm in East Lindsey, Lincolnshire. Some birds died of the disease and the others were culled.

This is the fourth case in farmed birds in Britain. Another farm was infected in the same area last month. The virus was also found in two backyard flocks in Yorkshire and Wales in the past month, immediately across the Irish Sea from Ireland.

Meanwhile, highly pathogenic bird flu continues to spread on the continent, with nearly 1,000 outbreaks recorded. Most of these were in farmed birds, especially in Hungary and France.

France alone has had 128 cases on farms since the start of this epidemic and is currently completing the preventative cull of hundreds of thousands of thousands of ducks and geese in its southwestern poultry heartland.

Unusually virulent

According to French department vets, this H5N8 strain is “unusually virulent in farmed web-footed birds”, with mortality rates of up to 70% reported in infected duck and geese flocks. Mortality was up to 20% in turkey flocks and 33% among chickens and hens.

Two cases of bird flu were identified in wild ducks found dead last month, one in Wexford and one in Galway.

Farmed birds must be kept indoors and restrictions on animal movement and gatherings are in place in Ireland, north and south, until 23 January and in Britain until 28 February.

Read more

Full coverage: bird flu

More in News
Free
Tajani elected as president of European Parliament
News
Tajani elected as president of European Parliament
By Odile Evans on 17 January 2017
Free
‘To give another €200/cow subsidy is simply not the way forward’ – Matthews
News
‘To give another €200/cow subsidy is simply not the way forward’ – Matthews
By Odile Evans on 17 January 2017
Free
'Food cannot become a battleground between Brussels and London' – IFA
News
'Food cannot become a battleground between Brussels and London' – IFA
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 17 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
French parliament debates CCTV welfare monitoring in slaughterhouses
World
French parliament debates CCTV welfare monitoring in slaughterhouses
By Thomas Hubert on 16 January 2017
Journal+
French milk supply falls to seven-year low
Markets
French milk supply falls to seven-year low
By Lorcan Allen on 13 January 2017
Journal+
France will do limited business in US
Opinion
France will do limited business in US
By Phelim O'Neill on 14 January 2017
Connacht Agri Supplies Ltd
PVC Curtain Strips.Keep the birds weather and cold out permanently, doorways, ...
View ad

Place ad