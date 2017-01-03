Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
GDT declines by 3.9% in first auction of 2017
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

GDT declines by 3.9% in first auction of 2017

By on
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) starts the new year with a negative result.
The Global Dairy Trade (GDT) starts the new year with a negative result.

The GDT recorded a 3.9% decline at this week’s auction in New Zealand. After a small decline at the last auction of 2016, the benchmark dairy index saw a slightly larger decline at this week’s event.

The average selling price of WMP was back by almost 8% to less than $3,300/t. Skimmed milk powder prices were up by 2.3% to $2,660/t.

Other products to record a decline in average selling prices included anhydrous milk fat (-0.6%), rennet casein (2.7%). The dairy commodities to record an increase in selling price were butter (+0.5%), cheddar (+1.4%) and butter milk powder (+4.5%).

Just under 22,400t of product were sold at this week’s GDT.

Commenting on this week's auction IFA National Dairy Chairman Sean O’Leary said the decline would not reduce the scope for further milk price increases. He called on co-op boards to increase prices.

Today’s GDT prices... would yield an Irish milk price equivalent of just over 36c/l before VAT

“Despite the average decrease in today’s GDT index, the price of butter rose by 0.5%, and that of SMP by 2.3%. Today’s GDT prices for those two products would yield an Irish milk price equivalent of just over 36c/l before VAT,” O’Leary said. “With milk output continuing to decrease globally, and demand remaining solid in both developed and emerging countries, I see no reason why co-ops would not have the confidence to increase milk prices, both for December milk, and indeed into the spring."

Read more

Dairy trends: NZ milk supply continues sharp decline in November

More in News
Journal+
Green light for beef to Egypt
News
Green light for beef to Egypt
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Journal+
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
News
GLAS payments held up for 10,000 farmers
By Caitríona Murphy on 04 January 2017
Free
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
News
Weekly podcast: Revenue and Kerry co-op, farm deaths and bird flu
By Thomas Hubert on 04 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note
Markets
Dairy trends: GDT starts 2017 on downward note
By Lorcan Allen on 04 January 2017
Free
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast news: beef price, farm death and VAT
By Peter McCann on 03 January 2017
Journal+
US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
News
US on target for record annual milk output in 2016
By Lorcan Allen on 22 December 2016
MILKING PARLOUR RADIO
Waterproof sound system designed for use in milking parlours. Comes complete wit...
View ad
O'DWYER STEEL
FARM BUILDINGS- TOP QUALITYSupplied, erected and in kit form, C2 Registered an...
View ad
Victor Model 1 post driver
350kg weight. €1,550. ...
View ad
WRAP & NETT
Silotite Bale WrapMcHale Nett 4500mmTamma Covernet 3600mm...
View ad
CHOPPED WHEAT STRAW 8x4x3
High density bales ,3 inches chop length ideal for feeding or bedding. ...
View ad

Place ad