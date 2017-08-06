Global food prices rose by 2.3% in July

This is the third consecutive month of food price increases driven by higher dairy, cereal and sugar quotes, writes John Boylan.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Food (FAO)'s price index is a monthly trade weighted index compiled by tracking international market prices of five food commodity food groups.

The index averaged 179.1 points in July, its highest value since January 2015, marking a 2.3% increase from June 2017 and 10.2% from its level in July 2016.

The FAO dairy price Index gained 3.6% in July, underpinned by stronger prices for butter, cheese and WMP (whole milk powder). Tighter export availabilities pushed butter prices to a new high in July, widening further the spread between butter quotations and other dairy products.

The cereal index was up 5.1% in July. The index has been rising consistently over the past three months, supported by firmer wheat and rice quotes.

The sugar index rose by 5.2% but the vegetable Index fell by 1.1%, while the FAO meat Index remained steady in July.

