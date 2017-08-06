Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Global food prices rose by 2.3% in July
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Global food prices rose by 2.3% in July

By Contributor on
This is the third consecutive month of food price increases driven by higher dairy, cereal and sugar quotes, writes John Boylan.
This is the third consecutive month of food price increases driven by higher dairy, cereal and sugar quotes, writes John Boylan.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations Food (FAO)'s price index is a monthly trade weighted index compiled by tracking international market prices of five food commodity food groups.

The index averaged 179.1 points in July, its highest value since January 2015, marking a 2.3% increase from June 2017 and 10.2% from its level in July 2016.

The FAO dairy price Index gained 3.6% in July, underpinned by stronger prices for butter, cheese and WMP (whole milk powder). Tighter export availabilities pushed butter prices to a new high in July, widening further the spread between butter quotations and other dairy products.

The cereal index was up 5.1% in July. The index has been rising consistently over the past three months, supported by firmer wheat and rice quotes.

The sugar index rose by 5.2% but the vegetable Index fell by 1.1%, while the FAO meat Index remained steady in July.

Read more

Dairy markets: currency turning against European dairy exporters

Weather continues to dominate grain market sentiment

More in News
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath
News
Planning permission sought for 320ac solar farm in Meath
By Thomas Hubert on 06 August 2017
A space oddity: how learning to farm on other planets could help us on our own
News
A space oddity: how learning to farm on other planets could help us on our own
By Danielle Crowley on 05 August 2017
Bill Gates invests in plant-based Impossible Burger that ‘bleeds’
News
Bill Gates invests in plant-based Impossible Burger that ‘bleeds’
By Caitríona Morrissey on 05 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
News
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming this week
By Caitríona Morrissey on 04 August 2017
Member
GDT falls but dairy prices ‘stable’
News
GDT falls but dairy prices ‘stable’
By Amy Forde on 02 August 2017
Member
Weather continues to dominate market sentiment
Markets
Weather continues to dominate market sentiment
By Andy Doyle on 02 August 2017
CORK FARM PAINTERS
Farm buildings cleaned repaired and painted. We only use Top quality oxide and...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 240 GALLON
25"84"44...
View ad
HANSEN FULL FLOW VALVE
...
View ad
BOTTOM FILL 400 GALLON
...
View ad

Place ad