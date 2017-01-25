Sign in to your account
Gorse wildfire engulfs Dublin mountain

By on
Firefighters were attending a large fire in south Co Dublin this Wednesday evening.
Firefighters were attending a large fire in south Co Dublin this Wednesday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it sent three fire engines to tackle the blaze in the Tibradden area of Glencullen, which was visible from the city.

Images posted by the firefighters to social media showed flames within sight of a house.

A witness told the Irish Farmers Journal that the fire looked much larger than usual controlled vegetation burning, which was confirmed by images posted by others to social media.

Vegetation burning is allowed under current legislation until the end of February. Any plans to burn gorse or other weeds must be notified to the fire brigade.

Unusually dry weather in the Dublin area in recent weeks has made bushes prone to wildfires.

