Gorse wildfire engulfs Dublin mountain

The gorse fire at Tibradden, Glencullen, Co Dublin on Wednesday night. Photo: Dublin Fire Brigade/Facebook

Firefighters were attending a large fire in south Co Dublin this Wednesday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it sent three fire engines to tackle the blaze in the Tibradden area of Glencullen, which was visible from the city.

We've three pumps enroute to a #gorse #fire near Tibradden in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains. pic.twitter.com/K0yKV4T5jF — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) 25 janvier 2017

Images posted by the firefighters to social media showed flames within sight of a house.

We've 3 fire engines from Dun Laoghaire & Rathfarnham stations in #Glencullen at the moment attending the Dublin mountain #gorse fire pic.twitter.com/Uqbcz2mqyH — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) 25 janvier 2017

A witness told the Irish Farmers Journal that the fire looked much larger than usual controlled vegetation burning, which was confirmed by images posted by others to social media.

Fire in the Dublin mountains from the Luas. Looks post apocalyptic. pic.twitter.com/6z9JgclGf6 — Jordan Young (@jordany) 25 janvier 2017

Vegetation burning is allowed under current legislation until the end of February. Any plans to burn gorse or other weeds must be notified to the fire brigade.

Unusually dry weather in the Dublin area in recent weeks has made bushes prone to wildfires.

