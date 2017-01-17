Sign in to your account
High-quality talks at Agri Careers Fair

By on
Noel Mannion was just one attendee at last year's Agri Careers Fair and he shares his thoughts on the event with Laura Roddy.
Noel Mannion is a graduate of UCD where he studied a BSc in agricultural science from 2009 to 2013.

Last year, he attended the Agri Careers Fair at the RDS and thought it was a great experience.

“I thought the talks were of a very high quality. There were informative talks running all day and there was such a wide variety of companies from parts of the industry that you would never think of,” explains Noel.

Noel has returned to education, where he is studying the Professional Master in Education (PME) in NUI Galway to become a biology and agricultural science post-primary school teacher.

Last year when he attended the event he was working for Agri-Lloyd, manufacturers of health and nutritional supplements, and went along to see what the event was like.

“It was the first year of the event and I went along to dip my toes in the water and see what it was like. Agri Lloyd didn’t have a stand there but I was on hand to offer advice and talk to students about the company,” says Noel.

“It’s a great event for students to attend. There is such a good level of exposure and so many jobs available. It really is top-class and you get to meet so many of the people who are working in the industry,” he adds.

Agri Careers 2017 will take place on Thursday 30 March 2017 at the RDS Main Hall, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, brought to you by Irish Farmers Journal and open eir. Click here for more information.

Click here to register for Agri Careers 2017

