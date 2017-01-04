Higher scanning rates with lambing pushed back
Favourable autumn conditions have led to an increase in scanning rates, according to scanning operators from throughout the country.
More in Sheep
By Darren Carty on 04 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 04 January 2017
By Peter Varley on 04 January 2017
Related Stories
By Contributor on 21 December 2016
By Contributor on 21 December 2016
By James Maloney on 26 December 2016
15 Breeding Ewe Lambs For Sale. LongfordPhone 086 8552492No Texts...
Ballymena Mart, Saturday 7th January at Noon....
70 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha,Chessy,Emlach and Foundry ...
suffok shearling ewes all scanned in lamb to imported sires from the Annakisha ...
West Region Texel Club Show and Sale of in lamb Shearlings Ewes and Maiden Ewe L...