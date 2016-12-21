Hogan definitively rules out EU crisis fund for tillage sector
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 21 December 2016
EU Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan has explicitly ruled out the possibility of an EU crisis fund for the tillage sector, a letter revealed exclusively to the Irish Farmers Journal shows.
