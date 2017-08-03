Sign in to your account
How much are you paing for... weanling feed?

By on
Depending on what part of the country you are in, you are likely to be paying different amounts for weanling feed. Daniel McPartlin reports.
There is as much as an €80/t difference in what suckler farmers are paying for weanling feed, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

A survey of merchants and co-ops was carried out this week to see what farmers are being charged for feed coming into the peak autumn weanling sale season.

The standard crunch used contained from 15% to 17% crude protein.

The survey revealed a significant range of €82/t between the cheapest and most expensive options.

The cheapest price came in the east, with €218/t quoted in Meath, while the most expensive price came in Donegal, with €300/t quoted.

The average price of weanling crunch quoted was €268/t across Ireland.

Connacht turned out to be the most expensive province to purchase weanling crunch, with an average price quoted at €285/t. Leinster is quoted as the cheapest place to purchase weanling crunch at €238/t.

Ingredients in weanling crunch can vary, but a typical ration should contain high levels of cereals such as rolled barley, maize and wheat.

The ration should also contain high-quality protein such as soya bean, maize gluten and distiller grains.

Read more

Weanling prices running €50 ahead of last year

Beef management notes: managing difficult grazing

Beef management notes: supplementation at grass

