Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 7 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
How to get the best out of shallow cultivation
Register below to read seven Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

How to get the best out of shallow cultivation

By on
Dry ground and occasional showers provide excellent conditions for shallow cultivation.
Dry ground and occasional showers provide excellent conditions for shallow cultivation.

This is particularly important in fields where sterile brome, wild oats, blackgrass or other grass weeds are present.

Soil should be thrown into the air during cultivation ...

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in Tillage
Member
Strong start for phase two of harvest 2017
News
Strong start for phase two of harvest 2017
By Pat O'Toole on 09 August 2017
Member
Barley price may split between winter and spring
News
Barley price may split between winter and spring
By Andy Doyle on 09 August 2017
Member
Weather concerns still affecting market direction
Markets
Weather concerns still affecting market direction
By Andy Doyle on 09 August 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
In pictures: escaped wallaby ends up in Cork field
News
In pictures: escaped wallaby ends up in Cork field
By Danielle Crowley on 03 August 2017
TAMS II update: tillage investment scheme boosts numbers
News
TAMS II update: tillage investment scheme boosts numbers
By Amy Forde on 03 August 2017
Member
Home Farm: waiting for weather
Opinion
Home Farm: waiting for weather
By Matt Dempsey on 01 August 2017
Excellent solution for Covering your Silage pit
with our heavy duty Silage rings nationwide delivery Riverstick industries...
View ad
Lely Lotus 770
Lely Lotus 770 tedder, yr 2014 & as new condition ...
View ad
Lely Splendimo 280MC,
9’ mounted mower conditioner, excellent order ...
View ad
Kuhn 6501
twin rotor 20’ rake, steering axle, farmer owned, v clean ...
View ad
Taarup KV 2540
mounted 4m (13’) mower, farmer owned, excellent condition with little done ...
View ad

Place ad