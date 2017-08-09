Sign in to your account
How to get to Tullamore Show 2017

By on
Gardaí are advising motorists that delays in the area around the Tullamore Show showgrounds can be expected all day and that diversions will be in place.
The showground is located on the outskirts of Tullamore on the N52 – Tullamore to Birr Road, approximately 7km from Tullamore town.

A periodic reversible one-way traffic system will operate around the showgrounds at peak times, in the morning and the evening. Again, gardaí advise that this will result in delays.

Motorists and local residents, etc, are asked to co-operate with the gardaí and show stewards, and to follow all information signs which are there for their benefit.

People attending the show

For people attending the show, free car parking is provided adjacent to the show grounds and motorists will be directed along four dedicated routes to each of the four car parks as follows:

NORTH/NORTHEAST TRAFFIC – (Kilbeggan, N52, N80, etc)

Traffic coming from this direction will be diverted via the Tullamore bypass to the Birr Road (N52) and access the green car park, adjacent to the showgrounds.

WEST/NORTHWEST TRAFFIC – (from Athlone M6 direction)

Traffic coming from the west/northwest will be diverted off the M6 after Athlone and via Clara (R420), Coolnahiley and Rahan, where they will be accommodated at the yellow car park, adjacent to the showgrounds.

SOUTH/SOUTHEAST TRAFFIC – (Portlaoise, Mountmellick, N80 direction)

Showgoers coming from this direction will be diverted at Killeigh Village towards the showgrounds, where they will be accommodated at the blue car park.

SOUTH/SOUTHWEST TRAFFIC – (from Birr N52 direction)

Traffic coming from the south/southwest will be diverted left at Blueball to the red car park, adjacent to the showgrounds.

No parking will be permitted on the diversion routes or roads in the vicinity of the showgrounds. These will be ‘tow away areas’.

A disabled car park will also be provided on the event site by organisers. All vehicles displaying disabled signs will be directed onto the event site. This car park will also accommodate elderly or infirm patrons.

All persons wishing to avail of disabled parking should follow signage for ‘livestock entrance’ on the Great Wood Road. After 1pm please use the Blueball entrance for disabled parking (red car park).

Exhibitors

Exhibitors at this year’s Tullamore Show are requested to follow the exhibitor signs and to arrive before 9.30am in order to avoid delays, and are asked to display exhibitor badges clearly.

After 9.30am, the exhibitor route will close, exhibitor badges will be void and exhibitors will have to use regular car parking facilities.

All exhibitors, with the exception of livestock, will be directed to the main site entrance situated on the Blueball/Rahan road.

Livestock, including horses, will gain access to the site via the closed section of the N52. These are asked to follow the signs for livestock.

In pictures: what machines you’ll see at the Tullamore Show

Place ad