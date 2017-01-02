Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Watch: How to inject cattle correctly
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

Watch: How to inject cattle correctly

By on
Ciarán Lenehan and Peter Varley outline a step-by-step guide to injecting cattle correctly
Ciarán Lenehan and Peter Varley outline a step-by-step guide to injecting cattle correctly
More in Beef
Journal+
Factories search for cattle but no beef price change
Markets
Factories search for cattle but no beef price change
By Darren Carty on 02 January 2017
Free
Beef management notes: fresh feed
Management
Beef management notes: fresh feed
By Adam Woods on 29 December 2016
Journal+
Beef management notes: reasons for abortions
Management
Beef management notes: reasons for abortions
By Adam Woods on 29 December 2016
Related tags
Related Stories
Journal+
Farms decimated by TB along Galway motorway site
News
Farms decimated by TB along Galway motorway site
By Thomas Hubert on 23 December 2016
Cattle scales, dehorning crate, sheep scales
New Heavy Duty galvanized cattle scales.Rodent proof cable inside the hydrauli...
View ad
CATTLE & CALVES SALES
EVERY SATURDAY10.30AMWEANLINGSEVERY WEDNESDAYEVENING AT 4PMSHEEP SAL...
View ad
Weanling Heifers Raffle
Weanling heifers raffle based on the Irish lotto bonus ball. 1-47 numbers.I...
View ad
Top quality young sucklers 4/5*
genuine stock. 12 available - all 4/5* rated. Ready to go in calf. very docile,...
View ad
hydraulic cattle crush
Hydraulic cattle crush winner of safety award at ploughing chamionships and winn...
View ad

Place ad