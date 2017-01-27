ICBF position against LIC contracts hardens
By Jack Kennedy on 27 January 2017
It is fair to say the view from shareholders and farmers around the board of ICBF has hardened against farmers signing contracts if purchasing semen from New Zealand breeding company LIC.
More in News
By Amy Nora Fitzgibbon on 26 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Related Stories
By The Dealer on 25 January 2017
By Matthew Halpin on 20 January 2017
By Odile Evans on 20 January 2017
Experienced Farmhand looking for work in Tipperary area.hourly.daily.weekly rate...
Clearance of land. Stone roadways reground. Blocks, bricks, stones crushed into ...
Wired or wireless, nationwide delivery, view on tv/mobile phone. Available Diy...
200 meter Range, Nationwide delivery. 12 month warranty, call one of our sales ...