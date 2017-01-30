Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 10 Journal+ articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
ICSA protest at GLAS payment delays
Register below to read ten Journal+ articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
Irish Country Living
/ / /

ICSA protest at GLAS payment delays

By on
ICSA president Patrick Kent led a protest at the Department of Agriculture's Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford this Monday on behalf of farmers awaiting GLAS and AEOS delayed payments.
ICSA president Patrick Kent led a protest at the Department of Agriculture's Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford this Monday on behalf of farmers awaiting GLAS and AEOS delayed payments.

“ICSA patience with the Department has run out and it simply is not good enough to leave so many farmers high and dry over IT issues or minor technicalities with plans,” said Kent. Around 10,000 farmers have experienced delays with GLAS payments, while 2,500 others are awaiting AEOS funds after completing the scheme. The ICSA estimated the money owed to farmers under those schemes as of Monday to be €46m.

Some farmers are behind with bank repayments as a result

“Farmers entered the scheme in good faith, hired planners to submit plans and incurred costs,” said ICSA rural development chair Seamus Sherlock. “They entered the scheme in the expectation that they would be paid in December and many are under pressure with bills. Some farmers are behind with bank repayments as a result and many more are experiencing cashflow difficulties.”

Following the protest, Kent, Sherlock and ICSA general secretary Eddie Punch met senior Department officials, who acknowledged the hardship caused by delayed payments and told them that 1,200 farmers were to be paid on Monday.

The organisation contrasted the tight deadlines imposed on farmers to enter GLAS with the delays in obtaining payment and called for a review of the tendency by the Department to make schemes more and more complex without adequate systems and resources to manage them.

Read more

Listen: Department ‘applying every resource’ to resolve GLAS delays – Creed

Action needed now on GLAS and AEOS payments

‘I can’t spread slurry until the contractor is paid for silage last year’

More in News
Free
Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline extended
News
Sheep Welfare Scheme deadline extended
By Thomas Hubert on 30 January 2017
Journal+
LIC bull contract dispute rumbles on
News
LIC bull contract dispute rumbles on
By Jack Kennedy on 30 January 2017
Free
Fifth case of bird flu in wild swan in Co Roscommon
News
Fifth case of bird flu in wild swan in Co Roscommon
By Thomas Hubert on 30 January 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Free
Listen: Department 'applying every resource' to resolve GLAS delays – Creed
News
Listen: Department 'applying every resource' to resolve GLAS delays – Creed
By Odile Evans on 27 January 2017
Journal+
Environment: scheme payment delays and slurry spreading dates
Schemes
Environment: scheme payment delays and slurry spreading dates
By Peter Varley on 24 January 2017
Free
RDP amendment including Sheep Welfare Scheme approved
Schemes
RDP amendment including Sheep Welfare Scheme approved
By Thomas Hubert on 27 January 2017
2012 Volkswagen Sharan TDI 2.0 Milage115km, Comfortline Bluemotion for sale, €21,000 ONO.
1 Lady Owner from New, Excellent Condition, Parking Assistance, Cruise Control, ...
View ad
Kubota KX 36
Kubota KX36-32011,1688H,Piped for breaker,4 buckets...
View ad
6 maiden friesian heifers
6 maiden heifers from high solids herd0863434878...
View ad
Manitou MLT 627
Manitou MLT 627 turbo, 2007, c/w air con & puh, on 400 x 20 tyres @ 70% good, ju...
View ad
David Brown 1690 T
David Brown 1690 T 4wd on 16.9 x 38R & 13.6 x 24F in clean original condition ...
View ad

Place ad